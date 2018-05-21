Mulaney was a multi-camera ensemble comedy series from Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live). Airing for one season on FOX from 2014 to 2015, the show was about a rising stand-up comic trying to take his career to the next level and the friends and mentors who lifted him up, held him back and pushed him around.

John Mulaney is a 29-year-old comedian working the stand-up circuit and looking for his big break. But life drastically changes when self-centered comedy legend and game show host Lou Cannon (Emmy Award winner Martin Short, (SCTV, Saturday Night Live, Father of the Bride, Primetime Glick) hires Mulaney as a writer. Lou may be John’s entrée into the world of big-money show business, but he’s also a total nightmare. Still, the job represents everything Mulaney thinks he wants. But does he really? And, at what cost? And what does it say about him if he quits? And what does it say about him if he stays? And has Lou had work done?

Mulaney’s life becomes a tug-of-war between the stress of his new job and his guilt over not being there for his two best friends and roommates: Jane (Nasim Pedrad, Saturday Night Live), a tightly wound, yet directionless personal trainer; and Motif (comedian and actor Seaton Smith), a powerhouse comic who shares nothing in common with Mulaney – except the world of stand-up. Rounding out this odd group of friends is Andre (Zack Pearlman, The Inbetweeners), a trust-fund baby who has a knack for showing up in Mulaney’s life at the worst possible moments.

If Mulaney has one refuge from the chaos that surrounds him, then it’s his neighbor, Oscar (Academy Award nominee Elliott Gould, M*A*S*H, The Long Goodbye, the Oceans 11 franchise), a 71-year-old gay veteran of New York who has seen it all. Oscar is opinionated, refined, gentle, wise and sometimes extremely cantankerous, but most of all, he’s an oracle of sound advice when Mulaney feels like life has gone off the rails.

A unique mix of ensemble comedy, stand-up performances and an observational point-of-view, Mulaney was a show about the big questions in life: how hard they are to answer and how easy it is to maybe just ignore them and pray they go away.

Mulaney was produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and 3 Arts Entertainment. The series was created and written by John Mulaney. The series was executive-produced by Mulaney, Lorne Michaels (Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock), Jon Pollack (30 Rock), David Miner (30 Rock), Dave Becky (Louie), and Andrew Singer (Portlandia, 30 Rock). Andy Ackerman (Seinfeld) serves as both director and executive producer.

Follow Us!

“Like” Mulaney on Facebook at facebook.com/MulaneyFOX!

Follow the series on Twitter at @MulaneyFOX and join the conversation using #mulaney. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @Mulaney.