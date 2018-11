Sausage Party

Starring Seth Rogen Kristen Wiig Paul Rudd James Franco Bill Hader Jonah Hill

The groceries in one supermarket all wait for the day a customer will pluck them off the shelves to take them to 'the great beyond' – a place where one wiener dreams of escaping his packaging to live with the hot dog bun of his dreams.

2016 • TV-MA LSV • 1h 23m