Mechanic: Resurrection

Starring Jason Statham Jason Statham Jessica Alba Tommy Lee Jones Tommy Jones Jessica Alba Michelle Yeoh Michelle Yeoh Sam Hazeldine Sam Hazeldine Rhatha Phongam Natalie Burn Natalie Burn John Cenatiempo Toby Eddington Femi Elufowoju Jr.

A master assassin living incognito after faking his own death finds himself forced out of retirement after getting involved with a beautiful woman who has a connection to his old nemesis.

2016 • TV-MA LV • 1h 31m