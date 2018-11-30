Argo
Starring Ben AffleckBen AffleckBryan CranstonBryan CranstonAlan ArkinAlan ArkinJohn GoodmanJohn GoodmanVictor GarberVictor GarberTate DonovanTate DonovanClea DuVallScoot McNairyRory CochraneChristopher DenhamKerry BishéKyle ChandlerChris MessinaZeljko IvanekTitus WelliverKeith SzarabajkaBob GuntonRichard KindRichard DillaneOmid AbtahiPage Leong
Unbeknownst to the Ayatollah's regime, six U.S. embassy workers escape the siege during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. The six are led in a daring escape by a C.I.A. operative, who has them pose as a film crew.