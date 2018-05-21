More to Love was a dating competition show from Mike Fleiss (The Bachelor) that followed one regular guy’s search for love among a group of real women determined to prove that love comes in all shapes and sizes. The inspirational series, hosted by iconic supermodel Emme, aired for one season on FOX in 2009.

The show starred Luke Conley, a then-26-year-old former college football offensive lineman, standing 6’3”, weighing over 300 pounds, working as a successful sub-contractor and real estate investor, with his sights set on building a long-lasting relationship. Luke’s ideal woman? Intelligent, passionate, down-to-earth, full-figured and comfortable in her own skin.

This eligible guy was presented the chance to find the woman of his dreams when 20 voluptuous ladies vied for his heart. These unique women worked careers ranging from waitress to teacher to lawyer to rocket scientist, but they all had one thing in common: They were also looking for love.

This brawny prince searched for one curvy Cinderella to take on the romantic adventure of a lifetime. Throughout the course of his journey, Luke wined and dined these women during romantic outings, where some experienced their first real dates. As Luke narrowed the competition each week through emotional elimination ceremonies, he got one step closer to finding the woman that was his perfect fit.