Mobbed was an unscripted series that aired on FOX for one season from 2011 to 2013. On the show, host Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent, Deal or No Deal) put a hidden-camera spin on the “flash mob” concept. Mandel and hundreds of strangers helped special guests plan extraordinary surprises for friends, family members, loved ones or co-workers. These unknowing participants were shocked and stunned by surprise performances that led up to fantastic reveals that include a husband learning that his wife is pregnant, an applicant finding out that she got the job and a marriage proposal, among others.

Throughout the hour, the guests were shown prepping for the event – rehearsing their routines and refining their speeches – all while receiving guidance from host Mandel. Then, on the day of the big event – with the hidden cameras rolling – the detailed plan came to fruition and suddenly exploded into a song-and-dance spectacle the guests were sure never to forget. What would begin as a few dancers evolved into a grand-scale performance that wrapped up with a life-changing announcement for the participants like nothing ever seen on TV.

Mobbed was produced by Alevy Productions and Angel City Factory. Howie Mandel, Chris Cowan, Jean-Michel Michenaud, Mike Marks, Darryl Trell, Howard Kitrosser, Kevin Healey and Michael Rotenberg served as executive producers. It was based on a format created by Mandel, Trell and Kitrosser.