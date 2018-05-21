About Mobbed
Mobbed was an unscripted series that aired on FOX for one season from 2011 to 2013. On the show, host Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent, Deal or No Deal) put a hidden-camera spin on the “flash mob” concept. Mandel and hundreds of strangers helped special guests plan extraordinary surprises for friends, family members, loved ones or co-workers. These unknowing participants were shocked and stunned by surprise performances that led up to fantastic reveals that include a husband learning that his wife is pregnant, an applicant finding out that she got the job and a marriage proposal, among others.
Throughout the hour, the guests were shown prepping for the event – rehearsing their routines and refining their speeches – all while receiving guidance from host Mandel. Then, on the day of the big event – with the hidden cameras rolling – the detailed plan came to fruition and suddenly exploded into a song-and-dance spectacle the guests were sure never to forget. What would begin as a few dancers evolved into a grand-scale performance that wrapped up with a life-changing announcement for the participants like nothing ever seen on TV.
Mobbed was produced by Alevy Productions and Angel City Factory. Howie Mandel, Chris Cowan, Jean-Michel Michenaud, Mike Marks, Darryl Trell, Howard Kitrosser, Kevin Healey and Michael Rotenberg served as executive producers. It was based on a format created by Mandel, Trell and Kitrosser.