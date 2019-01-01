NICK AND VANESSA LACHEY SET TO HOST THE “2019 MISS USA®” COMPETITION

LIVE FROM RENO TAHOE,

THURSDAY, MAY 2, 8:00 PM ET, ON FOX

New York, NY – The Miss Universe Organization has announced that Vanessa and Nick Lachey will return to host the 2019 MISS USA® Competition taking place inside Grand Sierra Resort and Casino’s (GSR) Grand Theatre, located in Reno Tahoe on Thursday, May 2 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.

Actress, host and former pageant winner Vanessa Lachey and multi-Platinum recording artist and television personality Nick Lachey return as hosts for the annual event, marking the second time the two will take the Miss USA stage together. Holding the title of Miss Teen USA 1998, as well as Miss Congeniality, Vanessa is a pageant veteran and has also served as a backstage correspondent for MISS USA® in 2001 and co-host of MISS UNIVERSE® in 2007.

The 2019 MISS USA® Competition is a two-hour special event, which concludes with Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers crowning her successor. Women representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia will compete for the opportunity of becoming the next Miss USA. To learn more about this year’s contestants, please visit: www.missusa.com/contestants.

Where North America’s largest alpine lake meets the “Biggest Little City in the World,” Reno Tahoe will host the 2019 MISS USA® pageant for the first time ever. Reno Tahoe is a four-season, resort destination that mixes arts and culture, Western heritage, Nevada-style special events and the great outdoors to create the perfect getaway for any traveler, adventurer or competitor.

To apply for a MISS USA® media credential, please visit: http://www.press.missuniverse.com/onlocation/. Find MISS USA® on Facebook and YouTube, and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

The Miss Universe Organization

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is a global community that empowers women to realize their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success. MUO believes that every woman should be “Confidently Beautiful.” MISS UNIVERSE®, MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® programs provide the 10,000 women who participate annually an international platform to affect positive change through influential humanitarian and professional efforts. The contestants and titleholders are leaders and role models in their communities, develop personal and professional goals and inspire others to do the same. The Miss Universe Organization is an Endeavor company. To learn more, visit www.missuniverse.com.

