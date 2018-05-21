The Miss Universe Organization announced that the 2018 MISSUNIVERSE® competition will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, and will air in the United States LIVE Sunday, Dec. 16 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX. Five-time Emmy® Award winner, and one of television’s favorite entertainers, Steve Harvey returns to host. The three-hour event will feature women representing nearly 100 countries competing in multiple categories and will result in reigning Miss UniverseDemi-Leigh Nel-Peters, from South Africa, crowning her successor.

“The Miss Universe competition provides women from all walks of life and all corners of the globe the opportunity to represent their countries and share their ambitions, perspectives and personal experiences on an international stage,” added Nel-Peters. “Becoming Miss Universechanged the course of my life, and I look forward to seeing which amazing woman will benefit next!”

Over the pageant’s 67-year history, Bangkok has hosted MISS UNIVERSE® in 1992 and 2005, with representatives of Thailand capturing the crown twice in 1965 and 1988. This year, TW Investment Group will host the 2018 MISS UNIVERSE® and support in organizing the competition in Thailand.

Known for tropical beaches and pristine islands, sprawling metropolitan and lavish royal palaces, ancient ruins and lavish temples, Thailand’s colorful history and unique culture is home to one of Miss Universe’s most passionate fan bases. Bangkok, the country’s most populous capital city, is one of the most popular international tourist destinations. Bangkok and the country of Thailand will host the Miss Universerepresentatives, who will also have the opportunity to travel throughout the country and experience different “Go Local” points of interest.