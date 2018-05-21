If you and a friend were handed a million dollars in cash and only had to answer a few simple questions to keep it, could you do it? Million Dollar Money Drop, the ultimate high-stakes game show, created and produced by Endemol, the masterminds behind Deal or No Deal, gave a team $1 million in cold, hard cash -- all they had to do to keep it was correctly answer seven multiple-choice questions. The show aired for one season on FOX in 2011.

Actor and comedian Kevin Pollak hosted the suspense-filled game show. During each game, two contestants worked together as a team to beat one of the most difficult challenges of their lives: saving the million-dollar mountain of cash in front of them from disappearing forever. Unlike any other game show, the duo was given their prize money – bundles of real cash totaling $1 million – at the start of the game, and it was up to them to keep this life-changing cash. Once the question was revealed, the duo had to debate and decide the answer(s) on which they were to risk all of their money. Viewers tuned in each week to find out if the contestants were confident enough to place all of their money on one answer, or if the relentless pressure would cause them play it safe and spread their money across a few answers.

How would you risk your $1 million on the following question?

According to the Lenox Report, which of these is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish?

Mashed Potatoes

Green Bean Casserole

Cranberry Sauce

Candied Yams

When time was up and they had allocated all of their money, the team had to step up to the drop to find out if their choices were right or wrong. In a dramatic reveal, the duo saw any cash placed on wrong answers disappear through the money drop below. Then the question was… would they move on to the next question with their money still on the table, or lose it forever? As the game progressed, the questions got harder and the answers became fewer but after seven questions whatever cash – if any – was left on the table was theirs to keep.