Mental was a medical mystery drama that aired on FOX for one season in 2009. The show featured Dr. Jack Gallagher, a radically unorthodox psychiatrist who becomes Director of Mental Health Services at a Los Angeles hospital where he takes on patients battling unknown, misunderstood and often misdiagnosed psychiatric conditions. Dr. Gallagher delved inside their minds to gain a true understanding of who his patients are, allowing him to uncover what might be the key to their long-term recovery.