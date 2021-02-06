Rob Lowe hosts this mental obstacle course that sees contestants battling the boundaries of their minds to answer questions accurately with speed and precision. Not only does the course test their acumen in categories of knowledge, memory, puzzles and sequencing, but players must also contend with being physically transported around the set at high speeds in a specially designed capsule capable of rotating 360 degrees. People from all walks of life compete -- underdogs triumph -- in the game that anyone can play, but almost no one can win.