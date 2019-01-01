MENTAL SAMURAI, a thrilling new competition series that pushes every aspect of human intelligence and mental agility, debuts Tuesday, Feb. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Hosted and produced by Rob Lowe, from A. Smith & Co. Productions, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and Apploff Entertainment, the show is the first-ever obstacle course...for the mind.

Each episode of MENTAL SAMURAI is an epic television event, as contestants battle the boundaries of their minds to answer questions accurately with speed and precision. Not only does the course test their acumen in categories of knowledge, memory, puzzles and sequencing, but players will also have to contend with being physically transported around the set at high speeds in a specially designed capsule capable of rotating 360 degrees. In MENTAL SAMURAI, people from all walks of life will compete, and underdogs will triumph, in the game that anyone can play, and almost no one can win.

MENTAL SAMURAI is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and Apploff Entertainment. Arthur Smith, Toby Gorman, Jeff Apploff and Noah Bonnett serve as executive producers. Rob Lowe serves as a producer. “Like” MENTAL SAMURAI on Facebook at facebook.com/mentalsamurai. Follow the series on Twitter @mentalsamurai and join the conversation using #MentalSamurai. Check out photos and videos on Instagram @mentalsamuraiFOX/.