About the Show

Airing just days before Markle’s marriage on May 19, 2018 to His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales, also known as Prince Harry, MEGHAN MARKLE: AN AMERICAN PRINCESS will offer viewers an inside look into the lives of this global power couple straight from experts, socialites and friends intimately connected with the House of Windsor.



The special will examine Markle’s life before Harry, and how both her career as an actress and passion for activism could help shape her role as a member of the royal family. Broadcast journalist Piers Morgan will provide exclusive commentary on the many ways this spirited young American will have to adapt to life in the traditional royal household. Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, will offer insight into her sibling’s upbringing and describe the racial prejudice their family often faced. Also featured in the special will be Royal Correspondent and Harry’s biographer, Katie Nicholl; and Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler, who will look back at Prince Harry’s childhood. Additionally, the special will feature conversations with other figures from Markle’s past, including schoolmates, co-stars and more.



MEGHAN MARKLE: AN AMERICAN PRINCESS is produced by Spun Gold TV and Znak & Co. Bridget Boseley, Eamon Hardy and Natalka Znak serve as executive producers. Follow the special on Twitter @FOXTV and join the discussion using #AmericanPrincess. Fox Networks Group Content Distribution holds exclusive international distribution rights.