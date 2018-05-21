STARS CELEBRATE THANKSGIVING WITH A CULINARY BATTLE

ON THE ALL-NEW SPECIAL “MASTERCHEF JUNIOR: CELEBRITY SHOWDOWN,”

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 22, ON FOX

Celebrity Competitors Include EMPIRE’s Terrence Howard;

Eric Stonestreet of “Modern Family”;

REL’s Lil Rel Howery;

Alyson Hannigan from “How I Met Your Mother”;

And NFL Legends Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith

Winner of Each Battle Earns a $25,000 Donation to Charity of His or Her Choice

This Thanksgiving, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR gives fans something to be thankful for, when multi-Michelin star Chef Gordon Ramsay and award-winning chef Aarón Sánchez invite celebrities, their kids and some fan-favorite alumni into the MASTERCHEFJUNIOR kitchen, where they’ll show off their culinary skills in exciting contests for charity on the all-new MASTERCHEF JUNIOR: CELEBRITY SHOWDOWN, airing Thanksgiving night, Thursday, Nov. 22 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, immediately following NFL ON FOX, in which the Dallas Cowboys face the Washington Redskins.

In between these epic battles in the MASTERCHEF JUNIOR kitchen, host Gordon Ramsay will chat with lifestyle expert, businesswoman and TV personality Martha Stewart to swap holiday-themed recipes for the whole family to enjoy.

The two-hour special features three unique battles, putting each celebrity competitor to the test- with more than bragging rights at stake – the winners earn donations to the charities of their choice. Additionally, the contestants will face their challenges with a sous chef by their sides, whether it be one of their own children or former MASTERCHEF JUNIOR contestants.

Here are the MASTERCHEF JUNIOR match-ups:

Eric Stonestreet and MCJ Season Five Contestant Shayne vs. Terrence Howard and MCJ Season Six Finalist Avery

In a holiday-themed Mystery Box Challenge, these two TV dads will battle it out with help from some MASTERCHEF JUNIOR kids. EMPIRE’s Terrence Howard (@terrencehoward) pairs up with Season Six finalist Avery while“Modern Family’s” Eric Stonestreet teams with MASTERCHEF JUNIOR Season Five favorite Shayne to cook.

Alyson Hannigan and her Daughter, Saty, vs. Lil Rel Howery and his Daughter, Brittni

It’s a parent-child tag-team challenge! TV star Alyson Hannigan (@alydenisof), of “How I Met Your Mother,” cooks with her nine-year-old daughter, Saty, while star of FOX’s REL, Lil Rel Howery, partners up with his daughter, Brittni (age nine).

NFL Hall of Fame Running Back Emmitt Smith and MCJ Season Six Winner Beni vs. NFL Hall of Fame Wide Receiver Jerry Rice and MCJ Season Four Winner Addison

From going head-to-head on the field to making plays in the kitchen, two NFL legends see who will come out on top in this cooking matchup. Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22), formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, gets an assist from the most recent winner of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, 11-year-old Beni Cwiakala. Jerry Rice (@JerryRice), who played for the San Francisco 49ers, will be teamed up with MASTERCHEF JUNIOR Season Four winner, 13-year-old Addison Smith.

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Natalka Znak, Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers. “Like” MASTERCHEF JUNIOR on Facebook at facebook.com/MasterChefJuniorFOX. Follow the series on Twitter @MasterChefJrFOXand join the discussion at #MasterChefJunior.

ABOUT ENDEMOL SHINE NORTH AMERICA

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. Endemol Shine North America is part of Endemol Shine Group, the global content creator, producer and distributor with a diverse portfolio of companies that are behind some of the most prominent hit television formats and series in the world.

Its Endemol Shine Latino division oversees all Spanish and Portuguese-language operations across Latin America, including newly launched studio Endemol Shine Boomdog,which produces original content for both the U.S. Hispanic and Mexican markets. Subsidiary production companies include Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original and 51 Minds Entertainment.

Endemol Shine Group’s companies in North America are behind such hit series as “Big Brother” (CBS), “Ink Master” (Spike), “Kingdom” (AT&T Audience Network), MASTERCHEF (FOX), MASTERCHEF JUNIOR (FOX), “Swamp People” (History), “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” (Bravo), “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” (VH1), “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge” (CMT), “Page Six TV” (Syndicated), “Billion Dollar Buyer” (CNBC), “Fear Factor” (MTV), “Best.Cover.Ever.” (YouTube), “I’m Dying Up Here” (Showtime), “Trading Spaces” (TLC) and upcoming “Deal or No Deal” (CNBC), THE MASKED SINGER (FOX) and “Utopia” (Amazon).

ABOUT GORDON RAMSAY

Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, Emmy nominated, multi-Michelin-star chef Gordon Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic that are seen by audiences worldwide, including his FOX shows “The F Word,” “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” “MasterChef,” “MasterChef Junior,” “Hell’s Kitchen” and “MasterChef Celebrity Showdown,” as well as Bravo’s “Best New Restaurant” and Food Network’s competition series “Food Court Wars.” In the U.K., he’s produced “Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars” and “Gordon Ramsay’s Great Escape” for Channel 4; food biography and nostalgia series “My Kitchen” for UKTV’s Good Food Channel; two instructional cookery series, “Ultimate Home Cooking” and “Ultimate Cookery Course” for Channel 4; and the first two seasons of “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch,” all under his One Potato Two Potato banner.

In 2016, Ramsay founded the next-generation multimedia production company Studio Ramsay and has a joint venture with All3Media to develop and produce both unscripted and scripted television shows, creating new formats and innovative programming that include a scripted arm focused on food-related themes and development of new talent on a global front. The catalog of programs that Ramsay has worked on historically with All3Media via One Potato Two Potato, together with new original content he’s currently developing, make for a unique and dynamic production and distribution partnership. Studio Ramsay’s first production, live “The F Word With Gordon Ramsay,” premiered last summer in the U.S. on FOX, and its second FOX series, “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” was one of the summer’s most-watched new series. Its first daytime cooking series, “Culinary Genius,” premiered on ITV in the U.K. and was syndicated on FOX stations in the U.S. last summer. His documentary series, “Gordon on Cocaine,” premiered in the fall on ITV to critical acclaim. “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch,” starring Tilly Ramsay for U.K. children’s channel CBBC, is also produced by Studio Ramsay.