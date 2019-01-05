MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown

Clips & Extras
Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling compete against each other with their daughters.
Gordon and the judges don't want Lisa Vanderpump's dog to feel left out so they know just the thing to do.
Tara Lipniski competes against Johnny Weir and both have to make a seafood dish.
The judges speculate on how difficult it will be for the vegans to cook meat dishes, and vice versa.
Joe and Aarón watch as Evander and Oscar's teams scurry to make the tortellini.
Evander Holyfield and Oscar De La Hoya compete against each other making pasta.
Gordon Ramsay tells us what we’ll see in this fun family cooking competition