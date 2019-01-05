MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown
jennie garth vs. tori spelling
Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling compete against each other with their daughters.

Published 05-01-19 • 2m

gordon gives lisa vanderpump's dog a special apron
Gordon and the judges don't want Lisa Vanderpump's dog to feel left out so they know just the thing to do.

Published 05-01-19 • 25s

tara lipinski vs. johnny weir
Tara Lipniski competes against Johnny Weir and both have to make a seafood dish.

Published 05-01-19 • 2m

the judges check in with tara & todd
The judges check in with Tara Lipinski and her husband, Todd.

Published 05-01-19 • 1m

lisa vanderpump vs. snooki & j.woww
Lisa Vanderpump competes against Snooki and J.Woww blind folded.

Published 05-01-19 • 1m

it's the vegans vs. the carnivores
The judges speculate on how difficult it will be for the vegans to cook meat dishes, and vice versa.

Published 05-01-19 • 1m

joe & aarón spectate on evander & oscar's cooking
Joe and Aarón watch as Evander and Oscar's teams scurry to make the tortellini.

Published 05-01-19 • 1m

evander holyfield vs. oscar de la hoya
Evander Holyfield and Oscar De La Hoya compete against each other making pasta.

Published 05-01-19 • 1m

tori spelling tells gordon about their dish
Gordon checks in with Tori Spelling and her daughter.

Published 05-01-19 • 1m

sneak peek: families that cook together
Gordon Ramsay tells us what we’ll see in this fun family cooking competition

Published 04-30-19 • 1m

