A sweet and surreal look at the life-and-death stakes of dating, Man Seeking Woman follows naïve twenty-something Josh Greenberg on his unrelenting quest for love. Josh soldiers through one-night stands, painful break-ups, a blind date with a troll, time travel, sex aliens, many deaths and a Japanese penis monster named ‘Tanaka’ on his fantastical journey to find his special someone. Man Seeking Woman is based on Simon Rich’s book of short stories, The Last Girlfriend on Earth, and is produced by FX Productions.