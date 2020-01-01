TE

Tom Ellis

Lucifer Morningstar

A native of Wales, Tom Ellis is best known for his roles on the U.K. series “Miranda,” “Gates” and “The Fades,” which won the BAFTA Award for Best Drama Series in 2012. He also has appeared in “Agatha Christie: Poirot” and in the long-running hit sci-fi series “Doctor Who.” On the feature side, his credits include “Buffalo Soldiers,” “Vera Drake” and “Miss Conception.” Prior to LUCIFER, Ellis starred on the cable series “Rush,” after which People magazine named him one of the Hottest Bachelors of 2014. Additionally, Italian designer Salvatore Ferragamo tapped Ellis and Kaya Scodelario to appear in the short film “Walking Stories,” by Luca Guadagnino for the brand. It was released in 2013 in eight bi-weekly episodes and the first private screening was hosted by W magazine’s Stefano Tonchi in New York. Ellis was born in Cardiff, Wales, attended the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and currently resides in London.