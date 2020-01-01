SE

Scarlett Estevez

Trixie Espinoza

Scarlett Estevez booked her first national commercial at age three and has since appeared in more than 25 national commercials. Her first movie role was a short film for the Make a Film Foundation, entitled “The Magic Bracelet.” The cast included James Van Der Beek, Hailee Steinfeld, Jackson Rathbone, J.K. Simmons and Bailee Madison. Following that, her first full-length feature film was the 2013 drama “And Then There Was You,” starring Garcielle Beauvais. Most recently, Estevez starred in the 2015 hit comedy feature “Daddy’s Home,” starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. In television, Estevez had a co-starring role on the pilot “Redeeming Dave,” written by Dominic Russo. She also co-starred on the Internet series “Junior Eye.”