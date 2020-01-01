DW

DB Woodside

Amenadiel

DB Woodside was last seen on the cable drama “Suits.” Prior to that, he was a series regular on the cable comedy “Single Ladies.” He also recurred on the network drama “Parenthood” and played “Wayne Palmer” on the Emmy Award-winning FOX series “24.” After graduating from the Yale School of Drama, Woodside was cast as a series regular in Steven Bochco’s courtroom drama, “Murder One.” He then starred in the Motown-inspired miniseries “The Temptations.” His other television credits include “Viva Laughlin,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Hellcats,” “Hawthorne,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Private Practice” and “Castle.” Woodside also starred as Delroy Lindo’s son and Aaliyah’s brother in the action feature “Romeo Must Die.” Additionally, he was featured in the independent feature “Mississippi Damned” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2,” in which he played a sophisticated, but deadly killer. He currently resides in Los Angeles.