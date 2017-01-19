Lesley-Ann Brandt Maze

Lesley-Ann Brandt’s breakout role was playing “Naevia,” a slave girl, on the cable series “Spartacus: Blood And Sand” and “Spartacus: Gods Of The Arena.” She then was cast opposite Sam Worthington and Xaviour Samuel in the surfing-themed feature “Drift.” Additional credits include roles on GOTHAM, “Being Mary Jane” and “The Librarians.” Brandt executive-produced the documentary “Tea with Madiba – A 20-year Post-Apartheid Journey,” honoring the legacy of Nelson Mandela (Madiba) and his dream of a unified and free nation. Born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa, Brandt later lived in New Zealand, before moving to Los Angeles, where she currently resides.