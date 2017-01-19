Kevin Alejandro Det. Dan Espinoza

Kevin Alejandro has starred as a series regular on various network and cable television series, including “True Blood,” “Southland,” “The Returned,” “Golden Boy,” “Shark” and “Sleeper Cell: American Terror.” He also was featured in recurring roles on “Ugly Betty,” “Arrow,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Parenthood,” “Weeds” and “Sons of Anarchy.” Additionally, Alejandro can be seen in various independent and major feature films, including Kevin Smith’s “Red State,” “Medeas,” “Crossing Over” and “Safelight.” Alejandro studied theater at the University of Texas and currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife and son.