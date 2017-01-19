Lauren German Chloe Decker

Lauren German recently starred in the hit series “Chicago Fire” and was a series regular on “Hawaii Five-0.” Prior to that, she starred in the indie thriller “Dark Country,” alongside the film’s director and co-star, Thomas Jane. German played the female lead in Eli Roth’s “Hostel II,” for which she performed all of her own stunts. Her introduction to horror films came while playing the role of the hitchhiker in the 2003 remake of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” Her other TV credits include a series regular role on the network drama “Happy Town,” and appearances on “Memphis Beat,” “Human Target,” “7th Heaven” and “Sex, Love & Secrets.” Additional film credits include Rodger Grossman’s 2007 biopic of punk legend Darby Crash, “What We Do Is Secret,” alongside Shane West and Bijou Philips; and the romantic comedy “Spin,” written and directed by Henry Pincus. German’s breakout role was in the 2002 hit “A Walk to Remember,” directed by Adam Shankman, in which she appeared alongside Mandy Moore and Shane West. Born and raised in Orange County, CA, German studied theater and cinema at the University of Southern California. She currently resides in Los Angeles.