Lucifer Fan Art Submission Rules

RULES FOR THE LUCIFER FAN ART SUBMISSION:

You must be a follower of https://luciferfox.tumblr.com to submit.

All drawings and artwork submitted must be 100% original and created by you.

Submissions must NOT:

a. Contain material that infringes or violates any applicable laws or regulations or any right of a third party including: (1) copyright, patent, trademark, trade secret or other proprietary or contractual rights; (2) right of privacy or publicity; or (3) any confidentiality obligation, except for those relating to the “Show” entitled LUCIFER (e.g., no references to sport team logos, celebrities, names or logos of businesses, music or lyrics, or clips from television shows or movies, other than the Show;

b. Include third parties/people, who have not expressly authorized you in writing to feature their name, image, likeness or voice in your submission;

c. Contain subject matter which is, or could be considered, in FOX’s sole discretion, obscene, pornographic, violent (e.g., relating to murder, the sales of weapons, cruelty, abuse, etc.), defamatory, libelous, discriminatory (based on race, sex, religion, natural origin, physical disability, sexual orientation or age), illegal (e.g., illegal gambling, underage drinking, substance abuse, computer hacking, etc.), offensive, threatening, profane, hateful, degrading, harassing, or otherwise unlawful, tortious or objectionable;

d. Contain any third-party content that is protected by copyright (without the express prior written consent of the owner of such right) or include any recognizable locations or include names and/or descriptions of any copyrighted media production, including, without limitation, films, books, television programming, etc., or identifying descriptions of any media property, except for those relating to the Show;

e. Contain any derogatory references to talent, FOX or any entity involved in the making of the Show.

f. Be disrespectful of other fans and their submissions!

You grant Fox Broadcasting Company (“FOX”) the non-exclusive, royalty-free right (but not the obligation) to use your artwork, name and profile photo in any and all media, including advertising and promotion, subject to the Terms below.

Please be patient! Submissions must be approved by FOX before posting, which could take up to a week or so.

We reserve the right to remove your submissions from the page at our discretion, even if it has already been posted.

LUCIFER Fan Art Submission

Terms and Conditions

Effective as of September 29, 2017



1. By submitting Fan Art to this blog, you hereby grant to FOX, and its licensees and assignees, a worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable fully-paid and royalty-free, freely sublicensable, transferable (in whole or in part) rightand license to copy, reproduce, edit, exhibit and otherwise use your Fan Art and name and likeness and any other information contained therein, in any and all media, now known or hereafter devised for any and all purposes including, but not limited to, promotional, marketing, trade or any non-commercial or commercial and to otherwise use your Fan Art as further set forth as “User Content” in its online Terms of Use located at http://www.fox.com/terms (the “FOX Terms of Use”) without additional consideration, consent or review. FOX shall have the right, in its sole discretion, to edit, composite, morph, scan, duplicate, or alter the Fan Art for any purpose which FOX deems necessary or desirable, and you irrevocably waive any and all so-called moral rights you may have therein. Upon request of FOX, you agree to provide any signed consent or release memorializing the above. By submitting a Fan Art, you understand and acknowledge that the Fan Art and any other communications you transmit in any manner and for any reason will not be treated as confidential or proprietary. You understand and acknowledge that FOX has wide access to ideas, stories, designs, and other literary materials, and that new ideas are constantly being submitted to it or being developed by its own employees. You also acknowledge that many ideas may be competitive with, similar or identical to the Fan Art and/or each other in theme, idea, plot, format or other respects. You acknowledge and agree that you will not be entitled to any compensation as a result of FOX’s (or its designee’s) use of any such similar or identical material. You acknowledge and agree that there does not now exist, nor has there ever existed, nor will there exist, a fiduciary relationship, confidential relationship, partnership, or joint venture between you and FOX and FOX does not now and shall not have in the future any duty or liability, direct or indirect, vicarious, contributory, or otherwise, with respect to the infringement or protection of the copyright in and to the Fan Art. FOX shall have no obligation (express or implied) to use any Fan Art.



2. You represent and warrant that you have all necessary rights, licenses, and permissions to grant the above licenses and that the Fan Art submitted by you, and the submission of such Fan Art, does not and will not violate the Tumblr Terms of Use, the FOX Terms of Use, applicable law or the rights of others including patent, trademark, trade secret, copyright, privacy, publicity or other proprietary rights. You agree that you will indemnify, defend, and hold harmless FOX, Tumblr, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, customers, sponsors, advertisers, vendors, hosts, officers, and employees from any liability, damage or cost (including reasonable attorneys' fees and costs) from any claim or demand made in relation to or arising out of your Fan Art or use of this blog.



3. By submitting any Fan Art, you agree to provide to Tumblr and FOX, and to allow Tumblr and FOX to store, either if you are a Tumblr user and logged-in while submitting the Fan Art, your username (i.e., the URL of your primary blog) or (ii) if you are not logged-in while submitting the Fan Art, your name and your e-mail address. This information will be used by Tumblr and/or FOX for the limited purpose of contacting you, should the need arise, in relation to any Fan Art you submit and otherwise in accordance with Tumblr’s Privacy Policy (located at http://www.tumblr.com/policy/en/privacy).



4. PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS BLOG IS A “COMPANY SERVICE” AS DEFINED IN THE FOX ONLINE TERMS OF USE AND YOUR USE OF THIS BLOG IS THEREFORE SUBJECT TO THE FOX TERMS OR USE INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THE ARBITRATION AGREEMENT SET FORTH THEREIN WHICH CONTAINS PROVISIONS THAT REQUIRE (i) WITH LIMITED EXCEPTIONS, ALL DISPUTES ARISING BETWEEN YOU AND COMPANY UNDER THIS AGREEMENT BE HANDLED BY ARBITRATION, AND (ii) YOU AND COMPANY WAIVE THE RIGHT TO BRING OR PARTICIPATE IN A CLASS ACTION IN CONNECTION WITH SUCH DISPUTES. PLEASE VISIT WWW.FOX.COM/TERMS TO REVIEW THE ARBITRATION AGREEMENT.



FOX may modify these terms and conditions at any time, and each such modification will be effective upon posting on this blog. All material modifications will apply prospectively only.