AC

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen is an Emmy® and Peabody Award-winning host, producer and author. Cohen continues to host and executive-produce “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the only live talk show in late-night, which is frequently visited by A-list celebrity guests, such as Jennifer Lawrence, Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep. He also is the executive producer behind the “The Real Housewives” franchise, and host of the series’ enormously popular reunion shows. Cohen recently launched his own book imprint partnership with Henry Holt & Co., which also published his most recent book, “Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries,” in November 2016, which landed on The New York Times Best Sellers list. The book is a sequel to his 2014 bestseller, “The Andy Cohen Diaries: A Deep Look at a Shallow Year,” and his 2012 memoir, “Most Talkative: Stories from the Frontlines of Pop Culture.” In September 2015, Cohen launched his own SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, which features personally curated pop culture content, as well as his own show, “Andy Cohen Live.” Cohen will once again team up with Anderson Cooper in 2017 for the third leg of their successful AC2Tour, a series of unscripted, unfiltered conversations between themselves and a live audience, covering culture, politics, entertainment and more. Cohen lives in New York.