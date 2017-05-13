Love Connection Premiering in Summer 2017 on FOX

PREMIERING IN SUMMER 2017 ON FOX

Relationship Show Guru Mike Fleiss (“The Bachelor”) to Executive-Produce;

Cohen to Serve as Co-Executive Producer

Emmy Award winner Andy Cohen (“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”) will host LOVE CONNECTION, a new one-hour series that amps up the original hit dating show for today’s audiences. FOX has ordered 15 episodes of the new unscripted series, to be executive-produced by Mike Fleiss (“The Bachelor”). Additionally, Cohen will serve as a co-executive producer.

From Fleiss’ NEXT Entertainment, Warner Horizon Television and Telepictures Productions, LOVE CONNECTION is set to premiere on FOX in Summer 2017.

Each hour of LOVE CONNECTION will feature single men and/or women in search of romance. After the singles are sent on three blind dates, they will dish the dirt in front of a live studio audience, as Cohen, the well-known provocateur, brings his personal brand of audacious fun to the series.

“I was a huge fan of the original ‘Love Connection,’ and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people’s personal lives,” said Cohen.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this incredibly beloved and iconic show to primetime network television. The combination of the insanely talented Andy Cohen and the undisputed king of relationship shows Mike Fleiss is absolute magic...add in the perfect home of FOX...and I think we have a match made in heaven,” said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television.

“‘Love Connection’ was always one of my favorite programs,” added Fleiss. “Show creator Eric Lieber was a close friend of mine. He taught me a lot about the relationship show format. The first rule – if the cast is good, just stay out of the way.”

LOVE CONNECTION will be produced by NEXT Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television and Telepictures Productions. Mike Fleiss (“The Bachelor”), Martin Hilton (“The Bachelor”), James Breen (SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, “American Idol”) and Jason Ehrlich (“The Bachelor”) will serve as executive producers. Cohen will serve as a co-executive producer.



About Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen is an Emmy® and Peabody Award-­winning host, producer and author. Cohen continues to host and executive-produce “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the only live talk show in late-night, which is frequently visited by A-list celebrity guests, such as Jennifer Lawrence, Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep. He is also the executive producer behind the “The Real Housewives” franchise, and host of the series’ enormously popular reunion shows. Cohen recently launched his own book imprint partnership with Henry Holt & Co., which also published his most recent book, “Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries,” in November 2016, which landed on The New York Times “Bestseller” list. The book is a sequel to his 2014 bestseller, “The Andy Cohen Diaries: A Deep Look at a Shallow Year,” and his 2012 memoir, “Most Talkative: Stories from the Frontlines of Pop Culture.” In September 2015, Cohen launched his own SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, which features personally curated pop culture content, as well as his own show, Andy Cohen Live. Cohen will once again team up with Anderson Cooper in 2017 for the third leg of their successful AC2Tour, a series of unscripted, unfiltered conversations between themselves and a live audience covering culture, politics, entertainment and more.



About Warner Horizon Television

Warner Horizon Television (WHTV) is one of the entertainment industry’s leading producers of primetime reality series for both network and cable, and scripted series for the cable and subscription/on-demand marketplace. A division of the Warner Bros. Television Group, WHTV was founded in 2006. Its unscripted series are “The Voice,” “Little Big Shots” and “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” for NBC; “The Bachelor” franchise, which also includes “The Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise” and “After Paradise” for ABC; as well as “Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?” for Freeform, among others. WHTV’s scripted programs are “Animal Kingdom” and “Claws” for TNT, “People of Earth” for TBS, “Pretty Little Liars” and “Famous in Love” for Freeform, “Longmire” and “Fuller House” for Netflix, “Queen Sugar” for OWN and the forthcoming “American Woman” for TV Land.

About Telepictures

Telepictures is an industry-leading and Emmy® Award–winning producer of innovative, multiplatform advertiser-friendly television series and digital content for the first-run syndication, cable and digital marketplace. Programs produced by Telepictures have won 93 Emmy® Awards in the last 20 years, including Outstanding Talk Show or Outstanding Talk Show Host for 16 of the last 19 years. Telepictures series include “Crime Watch Daily,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Extra,” “Judge Mathis,” “Little Funny,” “MADtv,” “The People’s Court,” “The Real,” “TMZ,” “TMZ Live” and “TMZ Sports.” For more information about Telepictures programming, please visit www.telepicturestv.com.