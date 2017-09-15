Love Connection

Season 1

S1 E14 Bridge to Nowhere
The show’s first openly gay male single is sent on three blind dates in search for a love connection!

Aired 9-8-17 • TV-14 DLS

S1 E13 The Friend Zone
An expert jiujitsu martial artist and a self-proclaimed ladies' man hope to make a love connection!

Aired 9-1-17 • TV-14 DLS

S1 E12 Every Rosé Has Its Thor
Dylan Lappin, a drummer in a death metal band, is looking to make a connection with an artist, personal trainer or a recruiter.

Aired 8-25-17 • TV-14 DLS

S1 E11 Talk Nerdy to Me
An introverted artist searches for his muse and LOVE CONNECTION meets its most outrageous contestant so far!

Aired 8-18-17 • TV-14 DLS

S1 E10 Devilish in a Blue Dress
Two singles are sent on three blind dates each with the hope of finding a love connection.

Aired 8-11-17 • TV-14 DLS

S1 E9 White Chocolate & Roses
Two singles are sent on three blind dates each with the hope of finding a love connection. In this week's episode, grandpa is looking for love!

Aired 8-4-17 • TV-14 DLS

S1 E8 Evan 'n Hell
Two singles are sent on three blind dates each with the hope of finding a love connection!

Aired 7-28-17 • TV-14 DLS

S1 E7 Grits Me Baby One More Time!
Two singles are sent on three blind dates each with the hope of finding a love connection.

Aired 7-21-17 • TV-14 DLS

S1 E6 Singer Stinger
Two singles are sent on three blind dates each with the hope of finding a love connection.

Aired 7-13-17 • TV-14 DLS

S1 E5 Beauty And The Geek
Singles recount their date experiences.

Aired 6-29-17 • TV-14 DL

S1 E4 Put An Earring On It
Two singles are sent on three blind dates each with the hope of finding a love connection.

Aired 6-22-17 • TV-14 DLS

S1 E3 Brace Yourself For Love
Two singles are sent on three blind dates each, with the hope of finding a love connection.

Aired 6-8-17 • TV-14 DLS

S1 E2 Rowdy with a Chance of Meatballs
Two singles are sent on three blind dates each, with the hope of finding a love connection!

Aired 6-1-17 • TV-14 DL

Series Premiere
S1 E1 Don't Go Bacon My Heart
Andy Cohen hosts the revival of the classic series LOVE CONNECTION. Singles are sent on three blind dates, then dish the dirt in front of a live audience!

Aired 5-25-17 • TV-14 DL