Lou Dobbs Tonight

Lou Dobbs TonightLou Dobbs Tonight

fbnNew Episode Today | 2:00 PM
NEW

S2 E191 - Wednesday, September 23

On today’s episode of ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight’, Lou digs into the Senate’s report on Hunter Biden’s corrupt Ukraine dealings; meanwhile, mobs gather in Louisville following the ruling on Breonna Taylor case.
Aired 9-24-20

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. News
  3. Lou Dobbs Tonight
  4. Season 2020