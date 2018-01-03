Video Poster

S8 E10 Trouble in Tripoli
An American goes to Libya to help friends fight Qaddafi forces but is captured and held in solitary confinement.... More

Aired 3-1-18 • TV-14 V

S8 E9 Ganja Getaway
TK White and her partner Scarlett escape the South Bronx by accepting a job transporting marijuana back from Jamaica.

Aired 2-22-18 • TV-14 L

S8 E8 Navy Narco
In this enhanced episode, US Naval Officer Lemar Burton is arrested with five kilos of cocaine in Bogota.

Aired 2-22-18 • TV-14

S8 E7 Running from Rebels
Phil Ashby makes a desperate escape through 50 miles of rebel controlled jungle in Sierra Leone.

Aired 2-15-18 • TV-14 LV

S8 E6 Tijuana Trouble
19-year-old Simone secures a cocaine deal in Bolivia. When her boss tells her to bring the drugs back, she tries to avoid the same fate as her mom.

Aired 2-8-18 • TV-14 LV

S8 E5 Bounty Hunted
Journalist Phil Cox is taken hostage after sneaking into Sudan to cover allegations of illegally deployed chemical weapons.

Aired 2-1-18 • TV-14 LV

S8 E4 Nineteen and Busted
In this enhanced episode, Steve's weed smuggling plan was working, until the Mexican cops drove past.

Aired 1-25-18 • TV-14 LV

S8 E3 Captured by Al Qaeda
Will Syrian Al Qaeda hostage Matthew Schrier save himself or stay with his fellow American prisoner?

Aired 1-18-18 • TV-14 LV

S8 E2 Kilos in Quito
Pieter Tritton transports cocaine in the rubber of tents. He's caught in Quito and sent to one of the world's most violent prisons.

Aired 1-11-18 • TV-14 LV

S8 E1 Mail Order Hash
In this enhanced episode, Londoner Clare subsidizes her party lifestyle in India by sending hash in the mail.

Aired 1-4-18 • TV-14 LV