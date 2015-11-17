Video Poster

Live Free or Die

Five Americans have left their mainstream lives behind to survive off the land.
S2 E10 Slash and Burn
Tony and Amelia's slash-and-burn project gets out of control, Derik's troublesome mules escape the corral, Thorn gets crafty with road kill, Tobias's water source dries up, and Colbert must work through an injury to finish his cabin.

Aired 11-17-15 • TV-PG L

S2 E9 Hell or High Water
Colbert sets out on a fishing expedition in a new canoe, but a sudden storm forces him to cut the trip short. Blacksmith Derik attempts to fix his roof with the help of his mule, but the stubborn animal refuses to cooperate.

Aired 11-10-15 • TV-PG L

S2 E8 The Tipping Point
Colbert and Thorn both struggle with leaks, Tobias needs food fast, and Tony and Amelia have their hearts set on a truck they can run on vegetable oil to help them collect scraps for their growing homestead.

Aired 11-3-15 • TV-PG L

S2 E7 The Reaping
Primitive blacksmith Derik must be resourceful in order to get his mules home, woodsman Thorn attempts to trap crayfish, desert nomad Tobias is desperate for protein and homesteaders Tony and Amelia deal with an overabundance of rabbits.

Aired 10-27-15 • TV-PG L

S2 E6 Sting Like a Bee
Tony and Amelia race to save their bees, Thorn tries to control a massive bonfire, Colbert finishes a critical step of his new cabin and Tobias builds a shelter to protect him from the harsh desert.

Aired 10-20-15 • TV-PG

S2 E5 Out for Blood
Deep in the swamp, Colbert tries to escape the plague of mosquitos, Thorn takes to the forest to stalk an elusive turkey, and Tony and Amelia try to stop their chickens from destroying their garden.

Aired 10-13-15 • TV-PG

S2 E4 Dead Zone
Derik's plan to collect water from a spring is shattered when a motorcycle spooks his mule; Tony and Amelia want to try their hand at turkey hunting; Tobias struggles to find water as he continues his 80-mile hike to his new campgrounds.

Aired 10-6-15 • TV-PG

S2 E3 Killing Time
Tobias sets off on a journey through the Arizona Desert with only what he can carry on his back to survive; Colbert is hot on the scent of an elusive feral hog; Thorn arrives in an area known for its beaver hunting.

Aired 9-29-15 • TV-PG

S2 E2 Force of Nature
Colbert has just a few days left to capture enough pelts to use for trading over the course of the year. Tobias sets off on an 80-mile journey north to establish a new primitive base camp.

Aired 9-22-15 • TV-PG

S2 E1 Rising Waters
Colbert begins the work to rebuild the cabin he lost last year. Thorn is working hard to transform his camp into a forest homestead. Tony and Amelia rush to finish their indoor rocket mass heater to protect their baby livestock.

Aired 9-15-15 • TV-PG

S1 E10 Forever Wild
Homecomings and new beginnings cause these pioneers to reflect on how their lives have changed and what’s still to come.

Aired 12-2-14 • TV-PG

S1 E9 Down the Rabbit Hole
In the swamps of Georgia, Colbert is faced with the serious challenge of transporting the materials for his new home up the river.

Aired 11-25-14 • TV-PG

S1 E8 Hog Wild
With summer on its way, the changing landscape and new critters begin to affect daily life in the backwoods and swamps.

Aired 11-18-14 • TV-PG

S1 E7 The Bears and the Bees
As spring thrives in the swamps and woodlands, wildlife plays a bigger role in the lives of these survivalists.

Aired 11-11-14 • TV-PG

S1 E6 Rough and Rugged
Colbert gets a visit from his nephew. Thorn's daughter helps him finish his shelter. Tony and Amelia get help from a friend to complete their chicken coop.

Aired 11-4-14 • TV-PG

S1 E5 Butchers and Builders
The seasons are changing, forcing everyone to think of new ways to adapt to their environment, and fast.

Aired 10-28-14 • TV-PG

S1 E4 Do or Die
Winter has finally lifted in Appalachia, but the rainy weather marking the arrival of spring is proving a nuisance for Tony and Amelia.

Aired 10-21-14 • TV-PG

S1 E3 Blood, Sweat & Tears
The brutal winter finally seems to be coming to an end, but the hunt for food hasn't gotten any easier.

Aired 10-14-14 • TV-PG

S1 E2 Trial by Fire
All five survivalists face unexpected personal challenges while trying to stay equipped with the essentials needed to face the elements as winter comes to a close.

Aired 10-7-14 • TV-PG

S1 E1 Rise of the Wild
Dive straight into wild living as five individuals tough out winter in America’s backwoods. Everyone is in search of food, but the winter is making the hunt difficult for some.

Aired 9-30-14 • TV-PG

