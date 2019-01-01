Lie to Me was a compelling drama series inspired by the scientific discoveries of Dr. Paul Ekman, a real-life psychologist who can read clues embedded in the human face, body and voice to expose the truth and lies in criminal investigations. The show aired for three seasons on FOX from 2009 to 2011.

Dr. Cal Lightman (Tim Roth) is the world’s leading deception expert. If you lie to Lightman, he’ll see it in your face and your posture or hear it in your voice. If you shrug your shoulder, rotate your hand or even just slightly raise your lower lip, Lightman will spot the lie. By analyzing facial expressions and involuntary body language, he can read feelings ranging from hidden resentment to sexual attraction to jealousy. His work gives him the knowledge and skill set to expertly deceive others as well as detect lies. But as Lightman well knows, his scientific ability is both a blessing and a curse in his personal life, where family and friends deceive each other as readily as criminals and strangers do.

Lightman heads a team of experts at The Lightman Group who assist federal law enforcement, government agencies and local police with their most difficult cases. Dr. Gillian Foster (Kelli Williams) is a gifted psychologist and Lightman’s professional partner who brings balance to the partnership by looking at the bigger picture while Lightman focuses on the details. He needs her guidance and insight into human behavior, whether he knows it or not.

Eli Loker (Brendan Hines) is Lightman’s lead researcher. He is so uncomfortable with the human tendency to lie that he usually practices what he calls “radical honesty.” He says everything on his mind and often pays the price. Ria Torres (Monica Raymund) is the newest member of the agency and one of the few “naturals” in the field of deception detection. Her raw, untrained ability to read people makes her a force to be reckoned with.

In the first season, an arson investigation reconnected Lightman and his ex-wife, Assistant U.S. Attorney Zoe Landau (guest star Jennifer Beals), while FBI Agent Ben Reynolds (Mekhi Phifer) became a permanent partner of The Lightman Group after he helped them track down and capture an elusive serial rapist who was behind a rash of bombings in the Washington, DC area.

Created by Samuel Baum, Lie to Me was executive-produced by Shawn Ryan, Brian Grazer, David Nevins, Daniel Voll, Samuel Baum, Dan Sackheim, Vahan Moosekian, Liz Craft and Sarah Fain. The series was produced by Imagine Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television.