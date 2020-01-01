SWS

Seann William Scott

Wesley Cole

Seann William Scott is best known for his lead role in the “American Pie” movie franchise, for which he also executive produced the latest installment, “American Reunion.” Scott has starred in countless major comedy films, such as “Road Trip,” “Role Models,” “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “The Rundown” and “Dude, Where’s My Car?” Most recently, he appeared in “Super Troopers 2,” released in April 2018, and starred in “Goon 2: Last of the Enforcers,” “Just Before I Go” and “Cop Out,” opposite Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan. Scott’s other film credits include: “Planet 51,” “Movie 43,” “Southland Tales,” “Bulletproof Monk,” “Final Destination,” “Evolution,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” “Old School,” “The Promotion” and “Mr. Woodcock.” He voices the character of “Crash” in “Ice Age: Continental Drift” and “Ice Age: Collision Course,” which grossed a combined $1.285 billion dollars worldwide. From Cottage Grove, MN, he resides in Los Angeles.