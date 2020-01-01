CK

Chandler Kinney

Actress Chandler Kinney has worked on numerous television series, including “Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street,” “American Horror Story,” “The Haunted Hathaways,” “Girl Meets World” and “90210.” Kinney is the founder of “Chandler’s Friends,” an organization that gives back to children in need in the community. She also is a former member of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy and the Los Angeles Ballet Academy, trained in ballet, pointe, jazz, contemporary and hip-hop, among many other styles.