Dante Brown Roger Murtaugh, Jr.

Teen actor, writer and rapper/producer Dante Brown landed his first series regular role in 2015, co-starring opposite comedian Craig Robinson in “Mr. Robinson.” Additional TV credits include “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Shameless,” “Henry Danger,” “Community,” “Southland,” “NCIS” and Michael Bay’s “The Last Ship.” Brown also starred in the television movie “America,” alongside Rosie O’Donnell, which landed him a Young Artist Award nomination for Best Performance in a TV Movie, Miniseries or Special - Supporting Young Actor. On the film front, Brown made his feature debut in 2012, appearing alongside Viola Davis and Maggie Gyllenhaal in “Won't Back Down.” In the summer of 2016, Brown filmed the short “Black Doves,” alongside his younger brother, Dusan Brown. Most recently, Brown wrapped work opposite Octavia Spencer in the upcoming feature thriller “Ma,” directed by Tate Taylor. In 2016, Brown added a new passion to his repertoire, public speaking. Upon request, Brown addressed more than 15,000 youth at WE Day Illinois, regarding gun violence and gang culture, topics which have personally affected his Chicago family. When not on set, Brown can be found in the recording studio, laying down tracks under his moniker, “DanteThePoet.” A Grammy Camp alumni and independent artist, Brown released his first single, “Lethal Weapon,” earlier this year, via all digital medium platforms, and has been performing at private events and other special venues. Born and raised in Chicago, Brown currently resides in the Los Angeles area with his parents and younger brother.