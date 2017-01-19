Johnathan Fernandez Scorsese

In addition to his role on LETHAL WEAPON, Johnathan Fernandez recently guest-starred on “Bull” and “Adam Ruins Everything.” He also has become a regular panelist on “@MIDNIGHT.” Prior to LETHAL WEAPON, he appeared on “Younger” and “Girls.” The son of a Colombian mother and Honduran father, Fernandez was born in Brooklyn, NY. When he was still young, his family moved to the Poconos in Pennsylvania, and he went to Penn State, where he majored in telecommunications, minored in film and began doing comedy. Making his way back to New York after graduation, he studied improv and sketch at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. On that Chelsea stage, he honed his comedic voice and performed with many house teams. He then launched his professional career, performing comedy and regularly appearing on late night shows such as “The Colbert Report,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “The Daily Show” and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.” Fernandez is a huge fan of international soccer, plays a ton of video games, and also has an innate sense for style and men’s fashion. He resides with his wife in Los Angeles.