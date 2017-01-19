Kevin Rahm Captain Brooks Avery

In addition to his role on LETHAL WEAPON, Kevin Rahm recurred on the network drama “Madam Secretary,” starring Tea Leoni. He also was seen in the feature thriller “Clinical.” His other recent film, “Nightcrawler,” starred Jake Gyllenhaal and was directed by Dan Gilroy. Rahm is best known for having played “Ted Chaough” on the critically acclaimed series “Mad Men.” He also recurred on the cable series “Bates Motel,” starring Vera Farmiga, and was a series regular on “Desperate Housewives” and FOX’s “I Hate My Teenage Daughter.” Other notable TV credits include “Judging Amy” and “Jesse.” Guest-starring roles include “The Mentalist,” “Three Rivers,” “CSI: Miami,” “Without a Trace,” “CSI: NY,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Friends,” “Ally McBeal” and “Everything’s Relative.” Additional film credits include “Valerie Flake,” “Route 30,” “Alfie,” “Nurse Betty” and several other independents. From Shreveport, LA, Rahm currently lives in Sacramento with his wife, Amy, daughter Hunter and their two dogs. Facebook URL