For her work on LETHAL WEAPON, Keesha Sharp recently was nominated for a 2017 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. Prior to LETHAL WEAPON, Sharp was featured opposite Courtney B. Vance, as Dale Cochran, in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” She is well known for her series regular roles on the comedy “Are We There Yet?,” in which she also made her directorial debut, and on the hit series “Girlfriends,” for which she was nominated for a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She also had recurring roles on “Significant Mother,” “Bad Teacher,” “Melissa & Joey” and “Everybody Hates Chris,” as well as guest-starring appearances on “The Player,” “The Exes,” “Elementary,” “Cold Case” and more. On film, she will be seen this fall in the biographical drama “Marshall,” alongside Chadwick Boseman. She also will be seen in the upcoming indie feature “Born Guilty.” Additional film credits include Tyler Perry’s hit movie, “Why Did I Get Married?”; “The 636,” for which she won Best Actress at the 2014 NYLA International Film Festival; “Shattered!”; “Never Die Alone”; and “American Adobo.” From Rochester, NY, Sharp resides in Los Angeles with her family.