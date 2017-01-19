Jordana Brewster Dr. Maureen "Mo" Cahill

In addition to her role on LETHAL WEAPON, Jordana Brewster was seen in the second season of “Secrets and Lies” and in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” as Denise Brown. Brewster is an original cast member of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, and she reprised her role as “Mia Toretto” in the 2015 blockbuster “Furious 7.” She also was seen in “Home Sweet Hell,” alongside Katherine Heigl and Patrick Wilson; and “American Heist,” opposite Hayden Christensen and Adrien Brody, which premiered at the Toronto International Film. Additional feature credits include “The Faculty,” “D.E.B.S.,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning” and “Annapolis.” On television, she starred in the cable revival of “Dallas.” Additional TV credits include “Dark Blue,” “Chuck” and the miniseries “The Sixties.” Brewster sharpened her acting skills on the daytime drama “As The World Turns,” dividing her time between high school and her role as “Nikki Munson” on the Emmy Award-winning series. She attended Yale University, graduating in 2003, with a degree in English. Born in Panama, Brewster has lived in Brazil, England and New York. She currently resides in Los Angeles with her husband and two sons.