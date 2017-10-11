FX's series Legit follows Jim Jefferies, an edgy, foul mouthed stand-up comedian from Australia. In his mid-30s and living in Los Angeles, Jim is struggling to make his life and career more "legit" -- only to find it a difficult, uncomfortable uphill struggle every step of the way.

Jim is encouraged in his quest by his neurotic best friend and roommate, Steve, a cyber law library salesman who struggles to stay on his feet in the wake of a divorce, and Steve’s brother, Billy, who suffers from advanced staged Muscular Dystrophy and is confined to a wheelchair.