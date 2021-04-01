Last Man Standing seriesDetail

S8 E18 - Garage Band

A car restoration article throws Mike, Chuck, and Ed into the spotlight, while leaving Joe feeling unappreciated; Ryan overreacts after taking Kyle's psych test.
Aired 4-10-20 • TV-PG

Mike Baxter is a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home surrounded by women. Mike tries to escape all the female drama at home in the warm, manly embrace of his job at the Outdoor Man store, a sporting goods emporium where he is marketing director. He also revels in his Outdoor Man vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his opinions -- which often have nothing to do with the store's merchandise. When he's supposed to be selling mountain bikes or kayaks, he somehow ends up spouting off about the environment, health care, international politics or any other topic occupying his mind.

Meet the Cast

Molly McCook
Mandy Baxter-Anderson
Jet Jurgensmeyer
Boyd Baxter
Tim Allen
Nancy Travis
Hector Elizondo
Amanda Fuller
Christoph Sanders
Jordan Masterson
Jonathan Adams
