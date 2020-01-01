TA

Tim Allen

Tim Allen, who is currently performing stand-up to sold-out crowds at venues across the country, honed his talents as a stand-up comic throughout the 1980s. This provided the perfect lead-in to the television series “Home Improvement,” for which he garnered a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award nomination, and was honored with the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Male Performer in a Television Series for an unprecedented eight years in a row. During “Home Improvement’s” run, Allen penned his first book about the male perspective, “Don’t Stand Too Close to a Naked Man,” which topped the New York Times Bestseller List. This was followed by his second bestseller, “I’m Not Really Here,” which focused on midlife, family and quantum physics. Allen made his film debut in 1994, playing a holiday icon in “The Santa Clause,” which earned him another People’s Choice Award. In 1995, he voiced the beloved, yet deluded, space ranger “Buzz Lightyear” in the animated smash hit “Toy Story.” In 1997, he starred in the hit comedies “Jungle 2 Jungle” and “For Richer or Poorer.” In 1999, he returned as “Buzz Lightyear” in “Toy Story 2,” followed by the hit film “Galaxy Quest.” Other feature credits include “Joe Somebody,” “Big Trouble,” “Who Is Cletis Tout?,” “The Santa Clause 2,” “The Santa Clause 3,” “Christmas with the Kranks,” “Zoom,” ”The Shaggy Dog,” “Wild Hogs” and “Redbelt.” In 2010, Allen reprised his role as “Buzz Lightyear” in “Toy Story 3.” That same year, he starred in his feature film directorial debut, “Crazy on the Outside,” with Sigourney Weaver and Ray Liotta. He once again will voice “Buzz Lightyear” in the highly anticipated “Toy Story 4,” set for release in 2019. He currently resides in Los Angeles.