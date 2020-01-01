NT

Nancy Travis

Nancy Travis was born in New York and grew up both in Baltimore and Boston. She returned to New York to study drama at New York University. Soon after, she joined the national touring company of Neil Simon’s hit play, “Brighton Beach Memoirs.” Her additional theater credits include Broadway’s “I’m Not Rappaport” and Athol Fugard’s “My Children, My Africa,” which the author directed at the La Jolla Playhouse. She is a founding member of the Off-Broadway theater company Naked Angels. Travis next will be seen opposite Brendan Gleeson in the second season of the drama series “Mr. Mercedes,” based on the Stephen King novel. She recently wrapped production on Chuck Lorre’s upcoming streaming comedy series, “The Kominsky Method,” opposite Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. Travis’ additional television credits include the comedy series “The Bill Engvall Show,” “Becker” and “Almost Perfect.” She also has starred in several television movies, including “Safe Harbor,” “Pregnancy Pact,” “My Last Love” and “Fallen Angels.” Travis made her feature film debut in the blockbuster comedy “Three Men and A Baby.” Her additional film credits include “The Jane Austen Book Club,” “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” “Internal Affairs,” “Air America,” “Three Men and a Little Lady,” “So I Married an Axe Murderer,” “The Vanishing Greedy,” “Fluke,” “Destiny Turns on the Radio” and “Bogie.” She resides in Los Angeles with her husband and two children.