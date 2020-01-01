Molly McCook

Mandy Baxter-Anderson

Molly McCook currently appears as a recurring guest star on the cable series “Good Trouble.” She recently starred in the cable movie “The Landlord.” She also can be seen in a recurring guest star role on the streaming comedy series “The Ranch.” Her other television credits include “Modern Family,” “Murder In the First,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Glee,” on which she performed The Monkees’ classic hit, “Day Dream Believer,” with Neil Patrick Harris. Her film credits include “Excision” (2012) and “Trash Fire” (2016), both of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. On stage, McCook starred in “Cruel Intentions: The Musical,” during its four-month, sold-out run in Los Angeles. She resides in Los Angeles.