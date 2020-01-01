JM

Jordan Masterson

Prior to LAST MAN STANDING, Jordan Masterson was best known for his series regular role on the young adult cable dramedy “Greek.” His additional television credits include guest-starring roles on the comedies “George Lopez” and “How I Met Your Mother”; dramas “7th Heaven,” “CSI: Miami,” “Without A Trace” and “Memphis Beat”; and the telefilm “Star,” based on the best-selling novel by Danielle Steel. His feature credits include “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Bad Roomies” and “Urge.” Active in the Citizens Commission on Human Rights, Masterson lives in Los Angeles.