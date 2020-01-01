CS

Christoph Sanders

Christoph Sanders booked his first professional role at the age of 10, playing “Tiny Tim” in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in Flat Rock, NC. Raised in neighboring Hendersonville, Sanders went on to do 16 more shows with the Flat Rock Playhouse, as well as other productions in the state. At the age of 16, Sanders made his transition from the stage to the small screen when he booked his first commercial for General Mills. The following year, he landed a small role in the Will Ferrell comedy “Talladega Nights.” Sanders’ additional credits include a series regular role on the network drama “Ghost Whisperer” and starring opposite Dakota Fanning in the film “Hounddog,” which was accepted into the 2007 Sundance Film Festival Dramatic Competition. Most recently, Sanders was seen opposite Jason Patric and Lou Diamond Phillips in the feature western “Big Kill.” Sanders lives in Los Angeles.