Video Poster

Last Man Standing

foxPREMIERES FRIDAY, SEPT. 28 AT 8:00 PM

Jonathan Adams

Chuck Larabee
Jonathan Adams spent several seasons with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in television. Most recently, Adams guest-starred on FOX’s THE ORVILLE, “Designated Survivor” and “Man With A Plan.” He also co-starred in the cable telefilm “The Sweetest Christmas. His additional television credits include the FOX dramas “24,” “Bones” and “American Embassy,” as well as “American Dreams,” “Women’s Murder Club,” “Revenge,” “Castle,” “Dallas” and “Hellcats.” In addition to his on-camera experience, Adams continues to have a flourishing voice-over career, which includes narration, animation, radio and television commercials. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Adams is married with two beautiful daughters.
Tim Allen
Mike Baxter
Nancy Travis
Vanessa Baxter
Hector Elizondo
Ed Alzate
Amanda Fuller
Kristin Baxter
Christoph Sanders
Kyle Anderson
Jordan Masterson
Ryan Vogelson