Last Man Standing

Jonathan Adams spent several seasons with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in television. Most recently, Adams guest-starred on FOX’s THE ORVILLE, “Designated Survivor” and “Man With A Plan.” He also co-starred in the cable telefilm “The Sweetest Christmas. His additional television credits include the FOX dramas “24,” “Bones” and “American Embassy,” as well as “American Dreams,” “Women’s Murder Club,” “Revenge,” “Castle,” “Dallas” and “Hellcats.” In addition to his on-camera experience, Adams continues to have a flourishing voice-over career, which includes narration, animation, radio and television commercials. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Adams is married with two beautiful daughters.