Jordan Masterson Ryan Vogelson

Prior to LAST MAN STANDING, Jordan Masterson was best known for his series regular role on the young adult cable dramedy “Greek.” His additional television credits include guest-starring roles on the comedies “George Lopez” and “How I Met Your Mother”; dramas “7th Heaven,” “CSI: Miami,” “Without A Trace” and “Memphis Beat”; and the telefilm “Star,” based on the best-selling novel by Danielle Steel. His feature credits include “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Bad Roomies” and “Urge.” Active in the Citizens Commission on Human Rights, Masterson lives in Los Angeles.