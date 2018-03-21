Last Man Standing

Hector Elizondo Ed Alzate

For over 45 years, award-winning actor Hector Elizondo has enjoyed a successful and prolific career in film, television, theater and radio. A native New Yorker, Elizondo first garnered recognition for his portrayal of “God” in “Steambath” on the New York stage, a role that earned him an Obie Award. High-praise continued on Broadway in Neil Simon’s “Prisoner of Second Avenue,” “The Great White Hope” and the critically celebrated revival of Arthur Miller’s “The Prince.” Elizondo received a Drama Desk Award nomination for his performance in Broadway’s original run of the comedy “Sly Fox.” Nominated both for a Golden Globe and an American Comedy Award for his depiction of the hotel manager in the classic comedy “Pretty Woman,” Elizondo’s other film credits include “The Taking of Pelham 1-2-3,” “American Gigolo,” “Young Doctors in Love,” “Nothing in Common,” “The Flamingo Kid,” “Runaway Bride,” “Tortilla Soup,” “The Music Within,” “Love in the Time of Cholera,” “The Princess Diaries” and “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.” In 1997, Elizondo won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of “Dr. Phillip Watters” in “Chicago Hope.” In six years on the show, he earned four Emmy Award nominations, an ALMA Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. He also starred in the two-character drama “American Playhouse: Mrs. Cage,” for which he received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Special. His numerous television appearances began with guest starring roles on “Colombo,” “All in the Family,” “Hill Street Blues,” “Kojak” and “The West Wing.” More recent guest appearances include recurring roles on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Monk.” Elizondo has done many voice-overs, including for Ken Burns’ critically acclaimed documentary, “The West.” He also served as the host for the network special “Mysterious Man of the Shroud.” He is especially proud of his involvement in the distinguished L.A. Theatre Works, a group of 40 top actors who devote their time and talent to revive classic radio dramas as a respected contemporary art form for National Public Radio (NPR). Due to his mother’s battle with the Alzheimer’s disease, Elizondo has become a strong voice in Alzheimer’s awareness, and currently acts as the celebrity spokesperson for The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA). Through public appearances, he helps to publicize the AFA’s National Memory Screening Day, which strives to inform, educate and screen as many people as it can reach. He has been honored with the Diversity Award’s prestigious Integrity Award, as well as Nosotros’ Lifetime Achievement Award for the roles he has chosen in his career and how these have improved the image of Latinos on screen. Elizondo also is an avid supporter of Amnesty International, American Cancer Society and the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation. He resides in Los Angeles.