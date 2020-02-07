Last Man Standing
The United States According To Baxter
Enjoy this mashup filled with some of Baxter's most patriotic moments!

Published 07-02-20 • 1m

Celebrate Father's Day with Mike Baxter of LAST MAN STANDING.

Published 06-12-20 • 1m

Mike Baxter talks about what he's doing while staying at home.

Published 04-28-20 • 2m

Mike and Eve fake a fight to get Kyle and Ryan to leave.

Published 04-25-20 • 2m

Eve, Mandy, and Kristin argue over what movie to watch.

Published 04-25-20 • 1m

Eve returns home and tries to figure out what they're doing over the weekend.

Published 04-25-20 • 2m

Mike finds Kyle hiding under a desk. Kyle has something huge he cant tell Mike.

Published 04-20-20 • 2m

Mike goes on Ryan & Kyle's podcast as a special guest.

Published 04-20-20 • 2m

Mike doesn't want to do Ryan & Kyle's podcast, but his wife Vanessa thinks he should.

Published 04-20-20 • 1m

Mike tries to pawn off Kyle to Reverend Paul for the bowling tournament.

Published 04-14-20 • 1m

Mike tries to win over Vanessa to his bowling team.

Published 04-13-20 • 2m

Mike finds out that Reverend Paul has stolen Mandy from his bowling team.

Published 04-13-20 • 2m

Mike Baxter urges you to social distance and stay at home!

Published 04-08-20 • 2m

Jen tells Mike and Vanessa why she doesn't like her dad's girlfriend.

Published 03-31-20 • 2m

Mike and Vanessa tell Jen they invited her dad to her graduation, but she isn't as excited as they hoped she'd be.

Published 03-31-20 • 2m

Mike sets up a livestream for Vanessa's campaign.

Published 03-24-20 • 1m

Jen and Mike find out Vanessa wants to withdraw from the State Assembly race.

Published 03-24-20 • 1m

Mike is suspicious of Chuck for dropping out of the chili competition.

Published 03-17-20 • 2m

Mike brings samples of his chili into work for the guys to try.

Published 03-17-20 • 2m

Mike asks Jen for her family's secret recipe for the chili cook off.

Published 03-17-20 • 2m

Mike and Chuck are excited for Big Ass Bass Festival, but get bad news from Ed.

Published 03-10-20 • 2m

Mike and Chuck try to explain Big Ass Bass Festival to Bonnie.

Published 03-09-20 • 1m

Mandy asks her dad for marriage advice when she has concerns about Kyle.

Published 03-02-20 • 2m

Ed makes his decisions based on the way Mike's briefcase lands on the table.

Published 03-02-20 • 2m

Mike is unhappy with Joe's budding friendship with Vanessa so Ed suggests they find him a girlfriend.

Published 02-24-20 • 2m

Joe stays over to hang out with Vanessa after he finishes helping Mike fix the car, much to Mike's annoyance.

Published 02-24-20 • 1m

Mike gives Jen a lesson in capitalism.

Published 02-18-20 • 1m

Jen hosts a bake sale but Carol comes and shuts it down.

Published 02-18-20 • 2m

Vanessa shows Mike the little bit she has ready of her speech, and is relieved when Carol agrees to be her campaign manager.

Published 02-07-20 • 1m

Chuck tries to teach Mike to play the supportive husband in Vanessa's campaign.

Published 02-07-20 • 1m

Vanessa blames Mike for Jen's new interest in marketing instead of geology.

Published 01-31-20 • 2m

Jen comes back from shadowing Mike at work and expresses a big interest in marketing instead of Geology, much to Vanessa' s dismay.

Published 01-31-20 • 2m

Mike is snowed in at the cabin before the wedding.

Published 01-23-20 • 2m

Ed goes missing before the wedding.

Published 01-23-20 • 1m

Mike feels like he can accomplish anything after a good night's sleep.

Published 01-17-20 • 2m

Mike tells Vanessa they should have separate bedrooms because her snoring is out of control.

Published 01-17-20 • 2m

Mike gets to prove Chuck wrong when it comes to gifts for Vanessa.

Published 01-11-20 • 1m

Vanessa is glowing after a long day of tutoring.

Published 01-11-20 • 1m

Reverend Paul seems to think he knows more about Kyle's future than Mike since the Lord is on his side.

Published 01-10-20 • 2m

When Chuck and Ed can't seem to agree on who gets to park in the employee of the month parking spot, Mike is forced to bring in HR.

Published 01-10-20 • 1m

