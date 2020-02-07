Clips & Extras
The United States According To Baxter
Enjoy this mashup filled with some of Baxter's most patriotic moments!
Celebrate Father's Day with Mike Baxter of LAST MAN STANDING.
Mike Baxter talks about what he's doing while staying at home.
Mike finds Kyle hiding under a desk. Kyle has something huge he cant tell Mike.
Mike doesn't want to do Ryan & Kyle's podcast, but his wife Vanessa thinks he should.
Mike finds out that Reverend Paul has stolen Mandy from his bowling team.
Jen tells Mike and Vanessa why she doesn't like her dad's girlfriend.
Mike and Vanessa tell Jen they invited her dad to her graduation, but she isn't as excited as they hoped she'd be.
Mike sets up a livestream for Vanessa's campaign.
Jen and Mike find out Vanessa wants to withdraw from the State Assembly race.
Mike asks Jen for her family's secret recipe for the chili cook off.
Mike and Chuck are excited for Big Ass Bass Festival, but get bad news from Ed.
Mike and Chuck try to explain Big Ass Bass Festival to Bonnie.
Mandy asks her dad for marriage advice when she has concerns about Kyle.
Ed makes his decisions based on the way Mike's briefcase lands on the table.
Mike is unhappy with Joe's budding friendship with Vanessa so Ed suggests they find him a girlfriend.
Joe stays over to hang out with Vanessa after he finishes helping Mike fix the car, much to Mike's annoyance.
Vanessa shows Mike the little bit she has ready of her speech, and is relieved when Carol agrees to be her campaign manager.
Chuck tries to teach Mike to play the supportive husband in Vanessa's campaign.
Vanessa blames Mike for Jen's new interest in marketing instead of geology.
Jen comes back from shadowing Mike at work and expresses a big interest in marketing instead of Geology, much to Vanessa' s dismay.
Mike feels like he can accomplish anything after a good night's sleep.
Mike tells Vanessa they should have separate bedrooms because her snoring is out of control.
Mike gets to prove Chuck wrong when it comes to gifts for Vanessa.
Reverend Paul seems to think he knows more about Kyle's future than Mike since the Lord is on his side.
When Chuck and Ed can't seem to agree on who gets to park in the employee of the month parking spot, Mike is forced to bring in HR.