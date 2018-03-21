Man Cave Makeover Sweepstakes Mandatory Copy for Affiliate Promotion Rules

The purpose of this copy is to ensure compatibility between the national “Man Cave Makeover Sweepstakes” and local affiliate overlay promotions. Please be sure that rules for local initiatives include the following copy, and that mechanics and promotional copy do not conflict with any of the following details. Otherwise, entries submitted for local promotions will not be eligible for inclusion in the national sweepstakes. Italicized copy is instructional and not meant for inclusion in local affiliate rules.

Entry Dates: Entries submitted before 7:00 am Pacific Time (“PT”) on Thursday, September 6, 2018 or after Sunday, September 30, 2018 at 11:59 pm PT will not be included in the national promotion. As long as the affiliate’s promotion entry dates fall within this window and include both required hashtags they can be included in the national sweeps.

Mandatory Copy for rules:

ELIGIBILITY COPY:

Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the forty-eight (48) contiguous United States and Washington, D.C. (i.e., excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico and all other U.S. territories and possessions), who are physically located and residing therein. Each entrant ("Entrant") must be at least eighteen (18) years of age and the age of legal majority in their state of primary residence at time of entry. Entrant must be a registered user of Twitter or Instagram for entry. Registration on each website is free and can be obtained at www.twitter.com or www.instagram.com respectively. Entrant must be the rightful owner (or have authorized use) of the social media account associated with the entry. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of a winner, the winner will be deemed the natural person in whose name the email account associated with the social media account was opened. Employees, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, and representatives of Sponsor, Fox Broadcasting Company, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., Fox Television Group, Fox Entertainment Group, LLC, Fox Networks Group, Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Television, a unit of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Creative Zing Promotion Group, and each of their respective parent companies, affiliates, divisions, subsidiaries, agents, representatives and promotion and advertising agencies are not eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes. Immediate family and household members of such individuals are also not eligible to enter or win. For purposes of the Sweepstakes, "Household Members" shall mean those people who share the same residence at least three months a year and "Immediate Family Members" shall mean parents, step-parents, legal guardians, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. Void in Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico and all other U.S. territories and possessions, and where prohibited.

Note: There are three (3) methods of entry for the national sweepstakes: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. However, Facebook entries submitted via an affiliate page will not be eligible for the national sweepstakes. For inclusion in the national sweepstakes, entries for local affiliate promotions must be submitted via Twitter and/or Instagram and include both required hashtags below)

Mandatory Entry Copy:

How To Enter: Log into your Instagram or Twitter account and create a public post showing or explaining why you deserve a “Man Cave Makeover” (“Entry” or “Submission”). Your Entry post must include the hashtags #LastManStanding and #ManCaveMakeoverSweepstakes (collectively, the “Required Hashtags”) to be valid. If entering via Instagram, the Required Hashtags must be in the caption of the Submission for valid entry and not the post title.

Each Submission must meet the following “Submission Requirements”. Any Submission that, in Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion, violates the following criteria will be disqualified:

1. Submissions may feature the Entrant only; no other persons may be included in the Entry;

2. Each Submission must be unique and created by the Entrant for purposes of this Sweepstakes; duplicate Entries, whether submitted on the same or across multiple social media platforms, will be disqualified;

3. Submission must meet the technical submission requirements (e.g., size, format) and must comply with the terms of service for the social platform on which it was submitted (Instagram, or Twitter);

4. Submission must NOT include prominent mention or depiction of any copyrighted material (including but not limited to music , video games, films, books, television programming, etc.) and must not infringe on any third-party trademarks (including, but not limited to third party elements, brand names, product names, logos, insignia, location signage, photographs, artwork, etc.) EXCEPT for characters, elements, and all other intellectual property associated with the television series “Last Man Standing” (the “Last Man Standing Elements”);

5. Submission must NOT contain material which is (or promoting activities which are) sexually explicit, obscene, pornographic, violent, self-mutilating (e.g., relating to murder, the sales of weapons, cruelty, abuse, etc.), discriminatory (based on race, sex, religion, natural origin, physical disability, sexual orientation or age), illegal (e.g. underage drinking, substance abuse, computer hacking, etc.), offensive, threatening, profane, or harassing; or material that contains any derogatory references to any of the Sweepstakes Entities;

6. Submission must be entirely original to the Entrant (except for the Last Man Standing Elements, which may be contained in the submission); and

7. Submission must NOT include materials that violate or infringe another person's rights, including, but not limited to, privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights.

IMPORTANT: Your Submission may appear in the Sponsor, parent company, or affiliated partner social media stream. Be sure you are comfortable with your Submission before submitting. If you do not want your Submission to be made public, do not enter the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities reserve the right to request that an Entrant edit or completely remove any content that may intentionally or unintentionally violate the Official Rules. Sweepstakes Entities will determine in their sole discretion which Entries have satisfied the eligibility requirements.

Mandatory National Promotion Copy:

NATIONAL PROMOTION: By entering this promotion using the hashtags #LastManStanding and #ManCaveMakeoverSweepstakes you will automatically be entered into the “Man Cave Makeover Sweepstakes” (the “National Promotion”), sponsored by FOX. Full promotional details and Official Rules for the National Promotion are posted at URL. FOX is not responsible for this promotion and assumes no liability for its administration, promotion, execution, or fulfillment. In the event of a discrepancy between these promotion rules and the rules of the National Promotion, the National Promotion Rules will take precedence. Winner(s) of this promotion will have no special standing in the National Promotion.